TalentNet and CandidateX Partner to Support Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In Contingent Workforce

The new partnership will bolster contingent workforce leaders’ ability to attract and build relationships with diverse candidates.

Through our strategic partnership with CandidateX, we help customers and industry partners redefine and reimagine workplace inclusion within the contingent workforce.” — Jonathan Prothero, President and Co-Founder of TalentNet

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentNet, the industry leader of direct sourcing technology, has joined forces with CandidateX, a software provider that has purpose-built a meeting place for inclusion-minded employers and candidates, to provide an authentic experience for job seekers.

The contingent workforce plays a key role in an organization’s overall human capital strategy. According to a report from Intuit, roughly 25-30% of the total workforce in the U.S. is now contingent — and that number is only increasing.

More than ever, it has become clear that contingent workforce leaders benefit from extending candidate attraction to include diverse candidates. In fact, a McKinsey & Company study found that companies in the top quartile for executive team ethnic diversity are 36% more likely to experience above-average financial performance than their peers in the fourth quartile.

“This partnership continues to extend TalentNet’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and in particular as it relates to an organization’s contingent workforce,” says Jonathan Prothero, President and Co-Founder of TalentNet.

“CandidateX offers a unique community and meeting place for diverse job seekers to connect and engage directly with inclusion-minded employers. Through TalentNet's strategic partnership with CandidateX, we help customers and industry partners redefine and reimagine workplace inclusion within the contingent workforce.

“We intend to become the talent platform of choice for the world’s leading inclusion-minded organizations and the trusted home for underrepresented and underestimated talent,” says Sunil Dial, CEO and Co-Founder of CandidateX.

“Our strategic partnership with TalentNet is truly exciting, as we are able to offer their loyal customer base first and exclusive access to the CandidateX platform ahead of its wider market release. We also look forward to working collaboratively with TalentNet to further our respective social impact initiatives for the communities we serve.”

The TalentNet and CandidateX integration is part of the Contingent Workforce Direct Source Ecosystem. Through the partnership, customers are provided with a first-class community and meeting place for diverse candidates to connect with employers, especially when seeking contract or part-time employment. Offering this unrivaled candidate experience is now critical in competitive hiring markets.

About TalentNet

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labour direct sourcing platform. Today, direct sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in direct sourcing, we empower some of the world’s leading brands to provide candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cost. Our mission is to transform how organizations engage and acquire talent. We won’t stop innovating until all work seekers, regardless of work type or background, are seen equally for what they are – people. For more information, visit talentnet.com.

About CandidateX

CandidateX's talent platform focuses on eliminating hiring bias through its AI-enabled resume redaction technology whilst creating rich diversity data insights from candidate funnels to become the world's first anonymized talent engagement and diversity analytics platform. We empower underestimated talent through a highly-personalized, relevant, next-generation job-seeking experience unlike any other, built upon a transparent and ethical data stance. Launching initially in North America, our vision is to be recognized as the trusted platform for inclusion by current and future talent, solving complex DEI issues at structural and systemic levels by knitting together tech enablement, candidate engagement and data insights. For more information, visit www.candidatex.co.

For more information, please contact:

Jon Jacobs

Co-Founder

CandidateX

+44 7823 663 246

jon.jacobs@candidatex.co