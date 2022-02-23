SERP analytics and how it boosts keyword research
Discover how SERP analysis can enhance the content of keyword research! Let's start with "what is SERP".
SERP (search engine results page) is a page that appears as soon as the web user submits a search query to the search engine. The SERP contains results that are usually a list of URLs related to the search query. It is essentially a response to the search term (keyword).
It mainly consists of the best SEO-used results according to the search engine algorithm. Each search engine has its own algorithms to find the most relevant results. The most well-known and widely used search engine is Google.
SERP is being created once a search query is submitted. The search engine starts "searching" in the index of sites to find the most relevant results. It's a matter of milliseconds.
To better understand how SERPs are created, continue reading to understand how search engines work.
The 3 basic steps that search engines follow are:
• Crawl - retrieve information about websites on the Internet.
• Indexing - The index is basically a list of all crawled sites.
• Get results - check your search query for indexed sites.
There is also SERP analysis which is a process of examining the top sites in the SERP (search engine results page) to assess whether the keyword for which one wants to rank the content is relevant and able to surpass competitors. It's an important part of keyword research.
Google SERP analysis helps in the following:
• Make sure you select relevant keywords for your niche.
• Find out if you can beat the competition.
To make sure relevant keywords are being selected for a niche, look for new ideas and place them in search engines.
It can easily happen that a keyword that seems highly relevant will end up as the wrong choice because it is not semantically correct. It simply does not reflect the intent "behind" the user query.
Semantic keyword research is a great way to find more relevant keywords. However, be sure to analyze the SERPs of these keywords before optimizing for them.
Once the SERP is found in which content will be ranked, automatically benchmarking with competitors starts. The trick is to evaluate how difficult it will be to overcome them.
This can be done in three basic ways:
• Google Search,
• Keyword research tools,
• SERP analysis tools.
Traditionally, anybody can install one of the many SEO extensions and toolbars and analyze the results by submitting a search query with selected keywords directly to Google Search.
Google recently changed its custom settings so that accurate search results for different locations on Google can no longer be displayed.
Another way is to use keyword research tools in SERP analysis. Cover the entire keyword research process with sufficient information to analyze search results. When choosing a tool, focus on these features:
• Accurate results for specific locations.
• SERP preview to see what it really looks like.
Built-in rich snippets such as reply boxes, Google Ads, selected snippets, etc., can significantly affect keyword relevancy, organic CTR, and the ability to dominate first-page results.
Another way is to continue with an analysis of tools, such as:
• Compare site with competitors.
• Select more than 40 SEO metrics.
• Analyze Google SERP features.
SERP analysis is another proof of how keyword research is a complex process. To sum up, understanding the SERP is vital when trying to get better rankings. Search engine algorithms are constantly changing and there is no guarantee that what is important today will be important the following year. So, try to be constantly informed!
