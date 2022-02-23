Finally, a Report for Asset Protection Professionals

Feb 23, 2022

By: Chad Ross, Manager, Industry Relations & Total Store Collaboration, FMI

Asset protection leaders safeguard company success. Their expertise in theft, shrink, vandalism, and consumer and employee safety are critical to the wellbeing of the food industry. That’s why they need the most up-to-date, substantive information to make the right decisions and develop effective action plans. One avenue for providing this information is the asset protection (AP) council.

The AP council is a group of food retail senior executives who meet monthly to predict, confront and resolve common AP issues and concerns, using an all-hazards, all-threat, all-crime, all-the-time approach. A positive outcome of these meetings was the realization that the food industry lacked historical documentation on issues and incidents related to AP. In addition, the council determined that its outreach to food retailers and suppliers on these vital matters was ineffectual. Therefore, the council commissioned the development of the first Asset Protection: State of the Industry report to ensure that AP executives have access to AP-specific data that they can use to make informed day-to-day decisions.

Join us at the FMI Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Conference in Orlando, FL, from March 21 – 24 as FMI unveils its first Asset Protection: State of the Industry report. FMI’s vice president of industry relations, Doug Baker, will lead a panel discussion, along with director of asset protection at The Kroger Co., Chris Harris, director of asset and profit protection at Festival Foods, Jackie Johnson, and director of loss control and compliance at Coborn’s, Inc., Matt Larson. These four industry experts will discuss key findings from FMI’s new benchmarking report, representing an important window into asset protection and a base for future publications. The report will discuss how the role of AP is evolving, how our industry is using technology to solve new, complex challenges, the current state of industry preparedness and goals to address future issues.

