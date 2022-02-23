AMC, Discovery, TelevisaUnivision and WarnerMedia Partner with Canoe to Enable National Addressable TV Advertising

New, multi-year agreements with national programmers, along with Canoe’s multi-distributor footprint, open up a large pool of addressable inventory and scale.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four of the nation’s leading national programmers – AMC Networks, Discovery, TelevisaUnivision and WarnerMedia – today announce that they have teamed up with Canoe Ventures to further enable national addressable television advertising.

As a result of these separate, multi-year agreements, Canoe will be providing enablement and ongoing campaign service assurance across its national addressable TV advertising footprint, which currently consists of Charter, Comcast and Cox enabled households.

The move is noteworthy for a few reasons. For one, it marks a major inflection point in the industry’s push to bring about greater addressability by further enabling it on national programmers’ ad inventory. It offers a one-stop shop for marketers looking to reach a large, unified footprint of addressable households, using aggregated viewership data and with a commitment to protecting personal information.

Scale and accessibility aside, the new agreements will also help drive better efficacy, attribution and improved frequency management.

“The key word here is ‘scale,’” said Joel Hassell, CEO, Canoe Ventures. “By partnering with these four programmers, we can now help them and their advertisers better manage frequency across this new, expanded footprint, as well as reach and engage the right audiences. It is a win on both sides as the consumer sees more relevant ads, and agencies and marketers will derive better ROI. We see all of this as being good, beneficial and necessary for the industry.”

The announcement also marks the next big step since Canoe first announced its addressable advertising pilot with AMC Networks and Discovery. As part of that initiative, both linear and VOD addressable campaigns were successfully executed in November 2020 and throughout 2021 across Canoe’s multi-distributor footprint.

“National programmer addressability represents a significant opportunity and the synergy between Canoe’s footprint with Discovery’s audience scale will greatly benefit our advertising partners,” said Steve Silvestri, SVP, Advanced Advertising, Discovery. “For the first time we can offer them the ability to execute live, linear, audience targeting at scale, which is a major industry milestone.”

“During our 2021 upfront, we shared an ambitious goal to reach 52 million households across our addressable footprint by the end of the year,” said JP Colaco, President of Advertising Sales, WarnerMedia. “I’m thrilled to announce that we have exceeded our objectives for our addressable capabilities through this important collaboration with Canoe. National addressability within premium, live, linear programming is the gold standard for advertisers who need reach, precision and most importantly, results, when delivering a message to their audiences.”

"TelevisaUnivision is growing at an accelerated pace, and we are 100% focused on helping marketers realize the potential and value of our audience, the fastest growing population in the U.S. Our addressable partnership with Canoe will help marketers to better reach our multi-cultural audience and provides a perfect complement to our advanced advertising strategy," said Seema Patel, Senior Vice President, Data Partnerships, TelevisaUnivision.

“This is a milestone moment for the entire industry that is no longer a target or an aspiration, it's actually here,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC. “We are making three national addressable spots available in every hour of original programming for all of 2022 on our AMC and WE tv networks, and in partnership with Canoe, can now offer the smartest and most relevant ads in television, at a time when reaching consumers with relevant and targeted advertising has never been more important."

All four national programmers have either started or will be initiating addressable TV advertising campaigns in Q1 2022.

