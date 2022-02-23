2028 Global Bamboos Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboos Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Ornamental, Practical), Product (Herbaceous Bamboos, Tropical Woody Bamboos), Application (Raw Materials, Industrial Products) and By Geography
The Global Bamboos Market is accounted for $75.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $130.32 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growing use of bamboos by individuals for its health benefits and increasing acceptance of bamboos in pulp and paper, textile industry, handicrafts, home furnishing, etc are driving the market growth. However, the high-cost requirement for the manufacture of bamboo-based products is hampering the growth of the market. the food (bamboo shoots) segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to rising health awareness amongst population has certainly increased the acceptance of high nutrients and low calorie food since recent past. Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period, due to numerous government policies focus on encouraging bamboo and rattan cultivation to drive sustainable income for farmers, and growing construction industry coupled with rising disposable income.
Some of the key players profiled in the Bamboos Market include Advantage Fibres, America Hoy Technology, Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., Bo Group, CFF GmbH, Fujian Jianou Huayu Bamboo Industry Co., Ltd., International Fiber Corporation, Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Ltd., Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Smith & Fong Co Inc., Tengda Bamboo-Wood Co. Ltd., TIC Gums, and Wild Fibres.
