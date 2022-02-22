Submit Release
President departs for Karakalpakstan

UZBEKISTAN, February 22 - On February 23, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for the Republic of Karakalpakstan to get acquainted with the development of the regions and the life of the population.

Air Force One will fly from Tashkent to Muynak for the first time.

Unlike the previous ones, this visit will last three days for the first time.

Each district of Karakalpakstan is assigned to one of the regions to unite efforts in the development of the Aral Sea region. In this regard, hokims of the city of Tashkent and the regions are staying here. They will make presentations on relevant districts.

Source: UzA

