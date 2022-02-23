NOT Another Book About Slavery!
Mary Ross Morris underscores the foundation of Black societal normsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we commemorate the month of February as “Black History Month,” Mary Ross Morris, author of Trademark Made in America: “Blessed” Not Cursed! puts a contemporary spin and diversity to an old story. She calls for everyone to break free from old age plight, inculcates a progressive mindset, and brings about understanding the rationale behind why the African American culture does the things they do. This same rationale has created a trickledown/boomerang effect on all other cultures as well. Therefore, this book was written to awaken and educate all people. The author calls for everyone to realize the reasons behind the norm of the Black community and the impact of enslavement that is still evident today. African Americans still bear the transgenerational trauma caused by slavery. The author acknowledges the curse (discussed from the Willie Lynch Letter) and the necessity to break free from this cycle deeply rooted in the subconscious of African American descendants and how to be liberated from it.
The month of February was chosen for Black History Month to spotlight Black achievement by honoring the contributions of people of African descent in American cultures and communities. Within the pages of Trademark Made in America: “Blessed” Not Cursed!, honor and recognition is given to these African Americans.
It is past time to understand why we do the things we do. We need to break the consistency that is not a benefit to our lives and the future generations to come. We need to understand that there has been a shift from ole school slavery to modern day slavery. Our objective is to recognize it and no longer allow it to enslave us. Freedom comes from freeing the psyche first. An eye-opening experience awaits you in Trademark Made in America: “Blessed” Not Cursed!
