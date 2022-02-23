Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Post-partum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, was valued at $637 million in 2015.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that are expected to drive the growth of the PPH market are: increasing incidence of pregnancy related complications, such as multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus, and large baby size; increasing risk factors which cause PPH, such as uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, and bleeding disorders; and technological advancements in the recently approved devices. However, the lack of trained professionals and healthcare services in developing countries hamper the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include Utah Medical Products, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Bactiguard AB, Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), 3RD Stone Design, Inc., Zoex Niasg, Vitality Medical. Revmedx Inc. and Inpress Technologies.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• In 2015, Uterine balloon tamponade was the highest revenue-generating segment, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

• In the uterine balloon tamponade devices, Foley catheter is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in PPH market by 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%

• Germany and France accounted for about one-third share of the Europe PPH devices market in 2015.

• In 2015, North America was the highest revenue generating region accounting for one-third of the overall market.

In Uterine balloon tamponade segment, Foley Catheter is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 7.8%, as they are cost effective devices. On the other hand, Bakri balloon tamponade is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the PPH devices as they can be easily used in low resource settings and is effective in stopping hemorrhage.

Uterine balloon tamponade accounted for a major share in the world PPH devices in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of PPH cases, increasing awareness among women regarding postpartum hemorrhage and presence of advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of PPH cases and high rate of anemia among pregnant women in the region.

