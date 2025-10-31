Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Grow at a CAGR of 8.31%, Innovations and Future Prospects by 2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market CAGR

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging industry generated $3.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $7.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market by Product Type (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD Foam, ESD Films, Others), by End-user (Network and Telecommunication Industry, Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral, Automotive Industry, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17209 Prime determinants of growthESD packaging is secure for packing electronic items and keeping them safe, which is expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. However, high cost of the packaging material restricts the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for these packages from various end-use sectors such as defense and military, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and aerospace presents new opportunities in the coming years.Leading Market Players: -Smurfit Kappa GroupPPG Industries, Inc.TIP CorporationConductive Containers Inc.Elcom (UK) Ltd.Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.Global Statclean SystemsDesco IndustriesDowDuPontIn addition, supply chain disruption, labor shortages, raw material shortages, and other obstacles inhibited the manufacturing of electrical devices.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17209 The bags segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the bags segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high security provided by ESD bags while transporting electronic products from one place to another. However, the ESD films segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, due to usage of ESD films for transportation and protection of electronic devices.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-A16831 The consumer electronics & computer peripheral segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the consumer electronics & computer peripheral segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand and usage of electronic items among people. However, the automotive segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Many parts in automotive sector such as the semiconductor, fuel tank, and many other components in automobile requires protection from static discharge, which in turn, has increased demand for ESD packaging in automotive sector.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market/purchase-options North America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market. This is attributed to significant growth in automobiles, aerospace, and computer industry in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and many more countries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Owing to increasing industrialization in the region, the demand for safe and secure packaging such as ESD packaging has increased. This, in turn, triggered the market growth considerably.For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-to-garner-7-1-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-31-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301592282.html Related Reports:North America Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-A19372 Asia-Pacific Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-A19381 LAMEA Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-electrostatic-discharge-esd-packaging-market-A19387

