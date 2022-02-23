Submit Release
Center for DNA-Guided Medicine Offering New SarsCoV2 and Influenza A and B Test

The new test uses one specimen to check for COVID-19 and flu, with results in 24 hours

HARTFORD, CONN., UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for DNA-Guided Medicine (CDGM) has announced new testing available that detects both SarsCoV2 and Influenza A and B viruses in one specimen. The test is accepted for international travel, sickness and exposure, and provides same-day results.

Waiting for COVID-19 and flu test results often takes a few days. Increased demands for testing and staffing delays are increasing wait times to several days as the omicron variant sweeps across the country. Delays in testing results keep people wondering if they should continue to isolate or return to their normal schedules.

CDGM is a biomedical company focused on bringing DNA-guided medicine to clinical practice. The laboratory is a fully certified and licensed, high-complexity DNA testing clinical facility. The lab is CLIA and State (CT) certified to offer SarsCov2/Influenza A&B combo RT-PCR testing as one of its newest services.

“Our laboratory tests each viral pathogen separately as well. Testing has a very fast turnaround time, within the same day, and is accepted for international travel, sickness or exposure,” said Mohan Kocherla MS, MIS, MBA, the Vice President of Operations at CDGM. “We work directly with patients and their doctors to help our community during this pandemic. The laboratory has been handling COVID-19 testing since 2020. Everything is done in our facility, starting with sample collection, specimen processing and result analysis.”

CDGM provides the fastest testing service in Connecticut. The lab is located at 10 Jefferson Street, Unit C3 in Hartford. Testing can be scheduled by calling (860) 906-2448 or by visiting dnaguidance.com/covid-19-rt-pcr-test. Results are generally available within 24 hours.

For more information, visit dnaguidance.com.

