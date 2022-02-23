UW Insure announced the appointment of a world-class marketing firm theOneCo to their team
Western Canadian UW Insure Brokers announced the appointment of a world-class marketing firm, "theONEco," to join their digital marketing strategy team.EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Western Canadian Insurance broker UW Insure Brokers announced the appointment of a world-class marketing firm, "theONEco," to deal with their corporate digital marketing strategy, effective March 1st, 2022. The marketing firm will be consulting the corporation's marketing aspects and report directly to the UW Insure Board and CEO Calvin Lim.
"Wojtek is highly experienced and a much-admired marketing leader with a proven track record of building international brands, making the firm a natural addition to our team," said Calvin, CEO of UW Insure. "UW Insure has made strong progress over the past several months to prepare the rollout of our digital insurance products and services for the global insurance industry. Wojtek's experience, vision, and strong knowledge of communications will lead UW Insure Brokers to enhance its brand's unique selling proposition, and position UW Insure to be a market leader in the Insurance Brokerage business. I have no doubt he will optimize internal processes and help propel UW Insure group of companies forward during our next phase of growth."
As UW Insure's marketing consultant, Wojtek will lead the Strategic Marketing Team, building on the transformational work already accomplished.
About UW Insure Brokers and UW InsureTech
========================================
UW Insure Brokers, a true regional and leader of insurance technology innovators, has been nominated and won several awards since 2018. The company was named winner of North America Most Innovative Broker of the year 2019 by Insurance Nexus, and its subsidiary UW InsureTech, a Fintech Global InsurTech100 company, was named one of the world's most innovative Insurtech companies in 2020, followed by Global Fintech Innovation awards 2021 as "Most innovative Insurtech implementation." They stand by their slogan, "Service Through Innovation," and strive to bring convenience to their clientele by utilizing innovative solutions to streamline and create an enjoyable user experience. The firm offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance services through its highly experienced professional broker team.
About Wojtek and theONEco
==========================
TheONEco is a world-class marketing agency that provides complete and convergent digital communication, offering the very best in marketing, branding, social media management, search engine optimization, web design, platform programming, app development, graphic design, content writing, videography and photography.
Wojtek Wójcicki is the founder of theONEco, and has created, consulted, guided and created many Brands, such as Shaw Communications, AGT and Telus, the Canadian Cable and Television Association, West Edmonton Mall, Pizza 73, to name a few and directed the marketing efforts of the LA Olympics, Seoul Olympics along with the Edmonton Commonwealth and Brisbane Commonwealth Games.
Public Relation / Press Release
UW Insure
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Choosing the right insurance