Yoga Anatomy, Myofascial Lines, and Acupressure

Breakthrough studies in myofascial anatomy and its connection to yoga, acupressure, and massage offer many health benefits.

UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anatomy is a core subject for students and teachers of yoga as it teaches us about many fundamentals of movement, structure, and form. In studying anatomy it is very useful to learn some principles of acupressure and point locations in specific muscles. This can offer many insights into myofascial kinetics and functional anatomy. Integrating acupressure and self-massage into yoga practice has the added benefits of helping to alleviate pain, decrease stress, and avoid injuries. The Integrative Healing Society will soon be offering online classes in Yoga Anatomy and Acupressure. The courses are intended for those with interests in yoga therapy, massage, and acupressure.

Yoga poses may be categorized in various ways including forward bends, backbends, twists, inversions, etc. Starting with these categories of movement we can understand how meridians and myofascial lines are influenced by various asanas. For instance, forward bends stretch the urinary bladder (UB) meridian and superficial back line (SBL). Similarly, backbends will stretch the stomach (ST) meridian and superficial front line (SFL). Additionally, forward bends stretch the calves, hamstrings, back, and neck muscles. Backbends stretch the quadriceps, abdominis rectus, pectoral muscles, and anterior neck muscles.

In each muscle are numerous acupressure points that can influence the entire length of a meridian / myofascial line. For instance, acupressure points located in the achilles tendon and calf can benefit the low back and neck. This is because points on the UB meridian / SBL exert mechanical influences through the length of the myofascia on the back lines. In a pose like down dog we have the ability to get a strong stretch on the achilles tendon while the neck is in an inversion. The inversion of the neck allows for decompression in the cervical vertebrae, while the stretch through the hamstrings, calves, and achilles tendon apply mechanical forces in a complementary way. Through combining yoga poses with knowledge of functional anatomy and acupressure points many benefits can be realized.

Many poses also offer ample opportunity to apply acupressure. For example, in hero pose the calves and achilles tendon are accessible to self-massage with the palm of the hand. By placing the base of the palm on the legs and gently rocking from side to side one may stimulate these key points that are good for neck and back pain. Acupressure for neck pain is easy to achieve within various poses. Additionally, acupressure may be combined with specific poses that target the neck so that we get the added benefits of using acupressure and yoga together. In sequencing we can do down dog as a preliminary pose that will stretch the back lines and decompress the neck. This can then be followed with hero pose and acupressure on the legs that benefit the neck and back.

By learning what acupressure points are located in what muscles, and how these points effect the overall system, we can develop our practice in numerous ways. Acupressure can benefit conditions like headaches, neck pain, high stress, and more. Combining our studies of yoga anatomy with acupressure can also help us to better understand the functional anatomy of the body. If you are interested in learning more about these upcoming classes visit the Integrative Healing Society at Yoga Anatomy and Acupressure.