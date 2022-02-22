Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Rejecting Trump’s Attempt to Shield January 6th Documents

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the Supreme Court again rejected former President Trump's attempt to claim executive privilege and shield documents from the House Select Committee on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol:
“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what generations of Americans have long understood: that no one, even a president, is above the law. In rejecting the former president’s effort to prevent the release of key documents relating to the investigation into the January 6 attack on our Capitol, the justices made clear that truths must be told and that justice must be served. The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol will continue its work delivering the truth to the American people and ensuring that those who assaulted our democracy on that infamous day and instigated the insurrection will not be able to evade responsibility.”
