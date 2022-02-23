MyWay Mobile Storage assists Silver Oaks Cooperative School in donation collection efforts
The school is collecting clothing & small household items until the end of the month. The funds earned will go directly to supporting the school.
Without these storage units we wouldn't have had a place to store our collection and this donation drive would not have been possible. Thank you to MyWay for making this happen!”BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is assisting the Silver Oaks Cooperative school in their efforts to fundraise in early 2022. MyWay Mobile Storage has donated two of our portable storage Safebox units for safe storage of donated belongings. Liana Black-Knight of the Silver Oaks Cooperative School is coordinating the efforts. The school is collecting clothing and small household items and they will be accepting donations until the end of February. The funds earned from the donations will go directly to supporting the school.
— Liana Black-Knight
Black-Knight added, “Thank you MyWay Mobile Storage, for generously donating two storage boxes for Silver Oaks Cooperative School to use during our fundraiser. Together, parents, students, and staff worked to collect clothing and small housewares, filling the two storage units to the max! We collected over 3000 pounds of donations, which then went to a local thrift store and earned funds. These will go directly to supporting our school. Without these storage units we wouldn't have had a place to store our collection and this donation drive would not have been possible. Thank you to MyWay for making this happen!”
Silver Oaks Cooperative School is a mostly outdoor, cooperative, nonprofit, private elementary school serving Prince George's and Montgomery County. Silver Oaks is committed to strong academics, social-emotional learning, building a community of diverse thinkers, outdoor education, and finding joy in learning. We empower our students to ask insightful questions, explore their world, embrace human differences, and learn to become independent thinkers and doers. Our families and community play a critical role in the children’s education.
About MyWay Mobile Storage
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit www.mywaystorage.com or call (888) 336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose, Vice President of Marketing
MW Equity, Inc./MyWay Mobile Storage
+ +1 954-258-1870
roseh@mywaystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other