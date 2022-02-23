West Michigan Home and Garden Show Returns, MyWay Mobile Storage to Attend
West Michigan Home and Garden Show
West Michigan’s largest Home and Garden show is back for its 41th season, Thursday March 3th through Sunday, March 6th
I am excited to attend this event after its pause for two years and have a chance to talk with the people of Grand Rapids.”PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids is excited to announce that we will be exhibiting at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show at the DeVos Place convention center. West Michigan’s largest Home and Garden show is back for its 41th season, with 13 feature gardens, 5 free seminar stages, and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof; this is the show to attend!
Show dates and hours are: Thursday, March 3th: 3pm-9pm; Friday, March 4: 12pm-9:30pm; Saturday, March 5th: 10am-9pm; and Sunday, March 6th: 11am-6pm. Admission is: Adults: $12; Children 6-14: $4; and Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18 Online-Only.
MyWay’s General Manager, Sean Sickmund, had this to say about the show, “I am excited to attend this event after its pause for two years and have a chance to talk with the people of Grand Rapids.” Sickmund continued, “I look forward to hearing what their needs are when it comes to moving, storage, decluttering, downsizing, and home projects, and to helping people find the solutions to meet their needs.”
MyWay will be located at booth 99 next to the concession stand and staff will be on hand to explain the benefits of mobile storage and how MyWay can make your next move or home project hassle-free.
To take care of your local moving needs, let MyWay Mobile Storage make the process go smoothly. With the most affordable system for do-it-yourself moving, you won’t need to bother with truck rental or if your friend’s truck is available. You can move at your pace with a portable storage container and keep your belongings organized by packing each MyWay Mobile Storage container room by room. At MyWay Mobile Storage our goal is to make your moving and storage easy and affordable.
MyWay collaborates with many local realtors, moving labor, and restoration companies.
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading franchise of moving and storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.
About Show Span, Creators of the West Michigan Home and Garden Show
ShowSpan began as the “West Michigan Sportland Boat Show” in 1946 and continued under the Production of Jack Loeks and his family. Jack’s eldest son took over in the 1980s and later added Mike Wilbraham and Henri Boucher to the team. ShowSpan added the Home and Garden Show to the Boat Show and moved to the Silverdome. Now going into the 72nd year of show production, ShowSpan produces 14 Shows in Michigan and Wisconsin. Mike and Henri still manage several shows while overseeing the production of 7 shows each with teams of specialized managers and assistants, supported by an administrative team at their backs. Find out more and buy tickets at https://showspan.com/WMH
About MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids:
MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, Michigan. MyWay provides quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door step and then stored in their climate controlled secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit www.mywaystorage.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.
