Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,352 in the last 365 days.

U.S. District Court to form panel on reappointment of magistrate judge

The current term of office of full-time United States Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal at Fargo, North Dakota is due to expire on February 8, 2023.

The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the Magistrate Judge to a new eight year term.

The duties of a Magistrate Judge in this court include the following: (1) conduct most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases; (2) trial and disposition of misdemeanor cases; (3) conduct various pretrial matters and evidentiary proceedings on delegation from a district judge; and, (4) trial and disposition of civil cases upon consent of the litigants.

Comments from members of the bar and the public are invited as to whether the incumbent Magistrate Judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the court and should be directed to: Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 1193, Bismarck, ND 58502-1193 or ndd_public@ndd.uscourts.gov

Comments must be received by April 1, 2022.

You just read:

U.S. District Court to form panel on reappointment of magistrate judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.