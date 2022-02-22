U.S. District Court to form panel on reappointment of magistrate judge

The current term of office of full-time United States Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal at Fargo, North Dakota is due to expire on February 8, 2023.

The United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of the Magistrate Judge to a new eight year term.

The duties of a Magistrate Judge in this court include the following: (1) conduct most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases; (2) trial and disposition of misdemeanor cases; (3) conduct various pretrial matters and evidentiary proceedings on delegation from a district judge; and, (4) trial and disposition of civil cases upon consent of the litigants.

Comments from members of the bar and the public are invited as to whether the incumbent Magistrate Judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the court and should be directed to: Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 1193, Bismarck, ND 58502-1193 or ndd_public@ndd.uscourts.gov

Comments must be received by April 1, 2022.