PataBid Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Estimating Software, Quantify, For Mechanical And Electrical Contractors
Quantify’s integrated platform for bid automation allows contractors to save time, increase bid volume and improve accuracyOKOTOKS, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PataBid has developed a groundbreaking AI powered, cloud-based construction estimating software that is specifically designed to provide small-medium sized mechanical and electrical contractors with an effective cost estimating tool.
PataBid Quantify stands out from other estimating software options in several key areas:
• Quantify has an automated takeoff feature that uses AI technology to effortlessly count common items on drawings. What used to take an estimator days of work, can now be accomplished in hours
• Advanced tools on Quantify allow for the creation or importing of existing items and data from other software sources, along with an internal robust item and assembly database available out of the box
• Pooled licensing enables easy license sharing with multiple users in a company
• The fully integrated labour manual includes all information about the labor units so contractors can bid confidently
The construction industry has rapidly been implementing digital technology tools in order to improve material procurement, track job progress and generally ensure that projects are run as efficiently as possible. All of these tasks take place during the construction phase of a project. PataBid Quantify provides a software solution that can help identify and mitigate job risk or unpredictability in the pre-construction phase through accurate job costing and analysis.
As more contractors increasingly seek to upgrade their estimating tools, Quantify was developed by PataBid’s CTO, Melvin Newman, to offer an affordable, streamlined software solution to mechanical and electrical contractors.
“The electrical & mechanical construction contracting ecosystem is poorly serviced and severely over worked. Electrical & mechanical work on our modern buildings is some of the most complex in construction with the tightest timelines. Quantify is built to save E&M contractors time and effort that can be better spent helping their clients directly.” – Melvin Newman
PataBid Quantify targets small to medium contractors with a fixed price, affordable solution. The software is available now for a yearly license fee of $1,200 USD.
About PataBid
PataBid is a construction technology company that creates bid automation tools that utilize cutting edge artificial intelligence. PataBid’s products are created by estimators, for estimators. These products are built to provide customers with a competitive edge in the marketplace through automating the entire construction bidding process. PataBid – bid automation tools for the future.
For more information about PataBid and its bid automation tools, visit patabid.com.
For more information, contact:
Emily Newman
(403) 921-8635 enewman@patabid.com
SOURCE PataBid
Related Links
www.patabid.com
Emily Newman
Patabid Inc.
+1 4039218635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn