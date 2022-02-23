WPG Consulting / Ecqho Capital Agreement
Funds secured for acquisitions and other corporate matters.OREGON CITY, OR, AUS, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WPG Holdings Group LLC DBA Quantum Oregon (“Quantum” or, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with eQcho Capital LLC to provide acquisition financing up to $10 Million by way of a loan.
This loan is subject to certain terms and conditions relating to the completion of due diligence on the targeted acquisition(s), recourse covenants, a financing commitment and subsequent liquidity transaction.
Quantum currently has 17,000 square feet of indoor growing space. In addition, there are 20,000 square feet of hoop houses with 2,500 square feet of greenhouse space. The company intends to add another 20,0000 square feet of greenhouse space. The Company has approximately one acre of outdoor growing space. The growing facilities provide the opportunity to develop strains for both the medical and recreational markets.
The Company owns four fully licensed dispensaries in Oregon. All of Quantum’s growing, processing, and selling facilities are fully licensed in the state of Oregon.
Quantum has a perfectly integrated system of growing, processing, and selling its products in the state. Its processing facilities provide toll processing and white label packaging for other operators and brands in addition to their own branded products and pre-rolls.
Quantum is a market leader in providing charitable initiatives for individuals who require cannabis medical authorizations and doctors’ appointments. The Company’s assets consist of licenses, land, buildings, equipment, proprietary strains of cannabis, cannabis products and brands. The top line revenues for the 2020 and 2021 (unaudited) were $6 Million and $5 Million respectively.
The Company is currently reviewing two potential acquisitions of companies in Oregon and Nevada to apply Quantum’s winning strategies for expansion into other legal markets in the United States of America.
WPG HOLDINGS INC.
Quantum Oregon & Quantum Alchemy Video Click Here https://vimeo.com/680551350/90a662d854
Certain information set forth in this release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Introduction To Quantum Oregon and Quantum Alchemy