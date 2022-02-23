We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Satellite Beach, Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure: SeaSalt Insurance Group.
“It was an easy decision to team up with We Insure,” says Agency Co-Owners William and Danielle Arnold. “We both started out as captive producers and became frustrated over the loss of clients due to the limited options we could offer. We Insure provides unparalleled market access with in-depth training and back-end support.”
With a combined extensive history in sales and business development, William and Danielle enjoy building relationships and working with clients to provide innovative solutions to meet their diverse needs.
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “The We Insure model is a home run with those who understand the power of the We Insure network and agent support, allowing franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and completely operational, IT, service, and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
William and Danielle Arnold
William and Danielle Arnold
We Insure: SeaSalt Insurance Group
+1 321-329-8520
email us here