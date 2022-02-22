Winter Fishing for Striped Bass on Virginia’s Lake Anna

Lake Anna is a winter hotspot when it comes to fishing for inland landlocked striped bass and hybrid striped bass. Join Alex McCrickard, Aquatic Education Coordinator, and Scott Herrmann, Fisheries Biologist, as they team up to show you tactics and techniques for catching stripers and hybrids even in the dead of winter! Additionally, John Odenkirk, Fisheries Biologist, highlights Lake Anna from a management perspective. Learn about the trends in this unique fishery and why John thinks Anna is currently in its “heyday.” Furthermore, John outlines how license dollars allow DWR to establish and maintain striped bass and hybrid striped bass fisheries across the state!