NHIA Announces 2022 Class of Home Infusion Fellows
NHIA's Fellow Program aims to advance the home infusion profession by recognizing the contributions and achievements of highly accomplished individuals
Congratulations to this year’s fellows. We are impressed with the caliber of experience, leadership, and commitment embodied in the 2022 group of FNHIA recipients.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) is pleased to announce the 2022 Fellow Program (FNHIA) cohort, made up of highly accomplished home and alternate site infusion professionals. The program is administered and funded by the National Home Infusion Foundation (NHIF), thanks to a generous contribution from Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. (IMS), the 2022 sponsor of the NHIA Fellow Program.
— Connie Sullivan, BSPharm, NHIA’s President and CEO
The NHIA Fellow Program aims to advance the home and alternate site infusion profession by recognizing the contributions and achievements of highly accomplished individuals. NHIA Fellow status is awarded to members who have successfully demonstrated a commitment to the field of home infusion for at least 7 years, have a record of sustained involvement and leadership within NHIA, and have been actively involved in educating practitioners and others.
“Congratulations to this year’s fellows. This program was created to recognize individual contributions, accomplishments, and expertise in home and alternate site infusion and once again, we are impressed with the caliber of experience, leadership, and commitment embodied in the 2022 group of FNHIA recipients,” said NHIA’s President and CEO Connie Sullivan, BSPharm.
Those selected for the FNHIA program include: Brett Benfield, Penny Allen, Cheryl Gast-Whitaker, Cynde Derryberry, Robert Buzas, Pammi Jo Farren, and Glenel Tillich.
These industry professionals were selected as part of a competitive application process, which included an extensive review of their professional accomplishments and letters of recommendation. These individuals hold varied positions within the home and alternate site infusion industry, including pharmacists, nurses, technicians, and non-clinical, sales, and administration professionals.
For more information about the program, visit www.nhia.org/nhif_fellow-program.
Thank you to Integrated Medical Systems, Inc. for their generous sponsorship of the FNHIA program.
NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes and companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.
