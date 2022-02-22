Chatham Park, in the Triangle area of NC, adds Custom Builder and More Housing Options
Wagoner Homes, a generational building company, added to the custom builder teamPITTSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatham Park continues to provide a variety of housing options for various lifestyles in preparation for an influx of people searching for jobs as the Triangle and Triad continue to attract major employers and gain lucrative additions to their mega sites.
“Chatham Park is pleased to welcome Wagoner Homes to our builder team, said Vanessa Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Preston Development. “With a father-son team boasting over 4 decades of building custom homes in the Triangle, the Wagoners have established a reputation of excellence that is critical to our ongoing strategy at Chatham Park of offering floor plans that will accommodate every stage of life.”
Wagoner Homes is joining the custom builder team in the second custom home section to be offered within Vineyards at Chatham Park. This new section, located near the intersection of Vine Parkway and Wendover Parkway will offer 18 additional custom home opportunities in Chatham Park.
The Vineyards at Chatham Park custom builder team is comprised of four luxury builders featuring plans that integrate seamlessly into the topography. Many plans offered by this team are inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and include a modern prairie architecture that includes functional and flowing spaces. These homes are defined by an open first-floor concept that combines the living and dining room spaces and allows for customized niches depending on the needs of the homeowner. A minimalist approach to the finishes is typical in this style, as is entire walls of windows, allowing natural light to envelope the home.
Sales in the new custom homes section are scheduled to begin in Spring of 2022.
“We are excited to join the Chatham Park builder team”, said Jerry Wagoner, President of Wagoner Homes. “With the stellar reputation of the developer, and their foresight in creating a community that has the vision necessary to create a lasting, sustainable community, what better place to continue to build our future?”
Those who choose to purchase a home in Chatham Park will benefit from an array of amenities within the community including 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; playgrounds and a splash pad; picnic facilities; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake, and much more. Penguin Place, located in Chatham Park, offers a craft brewery, several dining options including Café Root Cellar, Mi Cancun, and Marco’s Pizza, as well as other needed services such as eye care, real estate, and financial planning. Residents of Chatham Park will also enjoy close proximity to MOSAIC, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development located within Chatham Park along Highway 15-501. MOSAIC provides upscale opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as spaces for businesses and health care facilities.
.
About Chatham Park
Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.
www.ChathamPark.com
For more information, please visit www.vineyardsatcp.com
Jenny Burke
Martin Communications
+1 919-621-1619
Jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other