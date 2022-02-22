Snowmachine Crash

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 22, 2022

Conway, NH – On Sunday, February 20, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Robert Enzmann, 59, of Westin, MA crashed his rented snowmachine on Corridor 19 in Conway, two miles south of the intersection with Hurricane Mountain road. Enzmann was negotiating a downhill left-hand turn. He drifted off of the right side of the trail and collided with a large tree and a boulder. Enzmann suffered a severe leg injury. Luckily, his minor son who was a passenger on the machine was unhurt.

There were three other machines in the group and they were able to contact the rental company and call 911 for help. Members of North Conway Fire Department, Action Ambulance, and the Conway Police Department responded. The accident was nearly three miles from the closest road access. Enzmann and his son were both driven from the crash scene on undamaged snowmachines and taken to the Memorial Hospital for treatment.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to use an abundance of caution. This season has had some particularly mild weather periods that have created extremely icy trail conditions.