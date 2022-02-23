Northwest Edutainer to present at AWMI Seattle Chapter Annual Event

Rebecca P. Murray to edutain at AWMI dinner in Seattle, WA

The Seattle Chapter of the Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) gathers for an edutaining evening at the Palisade Restaurant on March 10th, 2022.

Like many associations, we've certainly felt the effects of the pandemic. But thanks to our committed members, we are still connected and moving forward.” — Amanda Buzzelli, AWMI Seattle Chapter President