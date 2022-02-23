Northwest Edutainer to present at AWMI Seattle Chapter Annual Event
The Seattle Chapter of the Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) gathers for an edutaining evening at the Palisade Restaurant on March 10th, 2022.
Like many associations, we've certainly felt the effects of the pandemic. But thanks to our committed members, we are still connected and moving forward.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 10, 2022, the Seattle Chapter of The Association of Women in the Metal Industries will return to Palisades Waterfront Restaurant for its annual Industry Dinner. It's been two years since AWMI Seattle has had an in-person event. Chapter members, friends, and colleagues are looking forward to an evening out at a stunning Seattle venue enjoying exquisite NW cuisine and a great speaker.
— Amanda Buzzelli, AWMI Seattle Chapter President
This year's keynote speaker will be NW Edutainer Rebecca P. Murray featuring "What's in Your Dream Closet." Elizabeth Brane, AWMI Seattle Chapter Vice President, met Murray at the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance (PNAA) Women in Aerospace Conference in 2021. "Rebecca's presentation was fun, unique, and memorable. I immediately thought of her for AWMI's Industry Dinner."
Murray, known for her ability to customize her content to delight and surprise her audiences, will provide a specially curated after-dinner presentation for the occasion. "I was excited to learn AWMI celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year," said Murray. "I plan to honor this achievement in my presentation."
Murray will take AWMI dinner guests through a highly interactive and fun dream inventory and goal planning experience entitled "What's in Your Dream Closet?" The presentation infuses comedy, story, and song. It also invites one of Murray's infamously sinister characters to come for a brief visit.
To purchase tickets and find out more please visit: https://seattlechapter.awmi.org/event
ABOUT AWMI:
Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) is an organization of professionals founded in California in 1981 to promote and develop the growth of women in the metal industries. AWMI believes that women in similar industries can benefit themselves and their companies through relationships, education, and shared knowledge. The programs and activities of AWMI are intended to enhance members' skills and experience, address challenges confronting the industry, and promote members' career growth with the ultimate goal of increasing the number of women employed in the metal industries. Membership is open to both women and men seeking to develop all aspects of their professional development and career advancement.
ABOUT REBECCA P. MURRAY:
Rebecca P. Murray is president of Showcase Your Shine, an image consulting and edutaiment communications company near Seattle, Washington. Rebecca delivers her flagship programs to organizations that want to develop confident, creative, and compelling leaders. She infuses loads of humor and bits of musical theater into high-content playshops and keynotes.
