Republic Roofing & Restoration Is Proud to Be Accepted by the [CRRC] Cool Roof Rating Council as its Newest Member

For a healthy environment by using the best low-emission roofing systems available on the market today, Republic is proud to be accepted by the (CRRC).

We are proud to be accepted by the CRRC. Our customers can rest assured knowing that our roofing products comply with federal energy efficiency standards and help them save money on cooling costs” — Michael Ward

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading roofing contractor, Republic Roof and Restoration has been working hard to make sure that our roofing services are always on the cutting edge of technology, and now we have plans to go a step further by becoming a member of the Cool Roof Rating Council. Our goal is to provide our homeowners with the most efficient roofing systems possible in Tennessee and reduce energy costs for every home and commercial building that we install a new roof for which we will be able to deliver with our CRRC certification.With this certification, we can guarantee that our Tennessee roofing services improve energy efficiency by reducing heat gain in buildings through high reflectivity and high thermal emittance of roof surfacing materials. By offering cool roofs, we will be able to help our clients reduce air conditioning costs, improve the comfort and productivity in buildings, and lower carbon emissions from fossil fuel-burning power plants. As an organization dedicated to promoting energy efficiency for both residential and commercial consumers, we want our customers to know that we always put their needs first and are always looking for new ways to offer them value at an affordable price.At Republic Roofing and Restoration , we believe that every homeowner should have access to the money-saving benefits that come with an energy-efficient home. Being part of the CRRC is just one more way we're looking out for our clients at Republic Roof & Restoration, as we believe that our customers are more than just clients; they're our neighbors, family members and friends who deserve nothing less than our absolute best.If you have any question, we're more than happy to discuss our CRRC certification in detail and help you understand how they'll benefit you as our client. We are excited to add this label to our resume and continue servicing the community! If you'd like to learn more about our services, please give us a call today!About Republic Roofing & Restoration:Republic Roofing & Restoration is a full-service commercial and residential roofing contractor, in business for over a decade. When you choose Republic Roofing, you choose Five-Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their Tennessee roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, and fair pricing. Republic Roofing has proven experience, a 5-Star reputation, and the ability required for any size commercial and residential roofing project. Republic Roofing services Collierville, Germantown , and Memphis, TN.

