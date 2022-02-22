WitFoo Announces Strategic Partnership with ImagineX Consulting

WitFoo announced today a partnership with ImagineX Consulting, a business and technology consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity advisory services.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WitFoo, the world’s most intelligent SECOPS platform fueled by big data analytics, announced today a partnership with ImagineX Consulting, a business and technology consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity advisory services. ImagineX will leverage WitFoo Precinct to deliver ongoing cybersecurity assessments to their customers.

“We have been evaluating more efficient ways to deliver cybersecurity assessments to our customers. WitFoo quickly won over our consultants during our internal testing. The WitFoo platform enables ImagineX to quickly assess the security posture of an organization against various security and compliance frameworks. Results are fueled entirely from machine data, revealing controls that are covered as well as potential gaps in the security architecture, requiring very little effort from our customers to see results.” said Shaun Bank, Co-Founder & CEO, ImagineX Consulting. “Equally important, the WitFoo team has demonstrated core values that are critical to our partner selection process. We are excited to partner with WitFoo to provide greater awareness and protection for our customers.”

Thanks to the partnership, ImagineX will offer WitFoo’s turn-key SECOPS platform, complete with global IOC feed and diagnostic business metrics, at a cost-contained price point to its customers. Customers can deploy the Precinct platform on premises, in their own cloud tenancy or consume Precinct as a service (SaaS) from WitFoo. “The experienced consultants at ImagineX and powerful technology of Witfoo Precinct create massive Cyber Defense Optimization opportunities,” said Ryan Bauer, Practice Lead, ImagineX Consulting. “We are excited about this chance to help our clients #BeBetter in their quest to protect their organizations against the ever growing threats they face.”

“The team at ImagineX has been great to work with. The depth of cybersecurity and M&A expertise they bring to their customers represents a great extension of the WitFoo team,” said Tim Bradford, CEO and co-founder, WitFoo. “We’re thrilled to partner with ImagineX and ensure organizations of all sizes are able to facilitate compliance, incident response and improve their security practice. This partnership is another testament to the effectiveness and appeal of our business model.”

WitFoo operates with a 100% channel sales model supported by a global distribution agreement with SYNNEX. For more information and to learn more about partnering with WitFoo, visit: https://www.witfoo.com/partners/

About WitFoo

Built by veterans of the military, law enforcement and cyber security, WitFoo’s mission is to deliver sustainable security. The company’s flagship product, Precinct, is the world’s most intelligent SECOPS platform fueled by big data analytics. By crowdsourcing intelligence from a global community of cybersecurity experts, applying time-tested methodologies from law enforcement and leveraging intelligent data and analytics, Precinct’s Investigative Engine results in a greater than 90% reduction in time and labor spent performing security investigations. The platform produces metrics on risk, tool effectiveness, operational efficiency, and security gaps to fuel transformational business conversations. Big data scalability, cost-contained licensing and flexible deployment options make Precinct an effective and economic solution for any organization looking to improve their security practice. For more information, visit www.witfoo.com.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a premiere cyber risk services firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm and its core offerings focus in on Comprehensive Vulnerability Management, Cyber Analytics, Secure Product & Application Engineering, and Cyber Resilience. ImagineX works with a wide variety of small, mid, and enterprise U.S. based customers across all industries, providing end to end project teams, strategic individual contributors, and as a trusted managed services provider. This boutique cybersecurity consultancy prides itself on delivering performance and pedigree at a fair and competitive price point to help their clients reduce corporate risk and make sense of the ever changing cybersecurity landscape. For more information about ImagineX Consulting, their strategic offerings, and locations, please reach out to the ImagineX Media Contact below or visit www.imaginexconsulting.com.



Media Contacts:

Tim Bradford

WitFoo, Inc.

tim@witfoo.com