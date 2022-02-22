Submit Release
Beulah Driver License office to open late Feb. 23

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to building updates being completed, the Beulah Driver License office will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. The office is located at the Civic Center, 250 7th St. NE.

A list of other Driver License branch office locations can be found on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are several Driver License services that can be completed online.

Driver License online services:

  • Online Driver License Renewal
  • Schedule a Driving Test
  • Schedule all other Driver License Business including REAL ID documents
  • Request a Replacement License or ID Card
  • Driver License Address Change System
  • Request an Administrative Hearing
  • Donor Registry
  • Online Driving Record
  • Driver License Status Check
  • Driver License Date of Birth Check
  • CDL Medical Certificate Status Check
  • Pay Reinstatement Fee

For more information about driver license services, please visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).

C O N T A C T :

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

