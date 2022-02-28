CEO Darnell Henderson Celebrates Black History Month at Nordstrom with "H.I.M-istry Naturals Men's Skincare & Grooming"

H.I.M-istry at Nordstrom, Amazon and www.himistry.com

Our product line was created to address acne, dryness, premature indications of aging, and ingrown hairs all in one go. Is your regular shaving cream up to the task? No, we didn't believe so.” — H.I.M.-istry creator Darnell Henderson

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.I.M.-istry Naturals, Darnell Henderson's Amazon 5-star skincare line, is an innovation where shaving meets skincare technology. The skincare line was created by skilled specialists for men of all types and has been featured in major publications such as Esquire, Black Enterprise, Essence, Details, Cosmopolitan, Brides and Details, as well as on the CW makeover show "The Look: Allstars."

Nordstrom debuted its full line of premium natural men's grooming products in stores across the country and online at Nordstrom.com in December. The alliance is a big win and expansion opportunity for the tenacious, Black-owned firm. Additional strategic partnerships include Amazon Premium Brands, Macy's and Urban Outfitters..

“Gentlemen, skincare is not just for your wife, sister or girlfriend anymore,” said Henderson. “We believe top-shelf skincare products, natural ingredients and the latest in shaving technology should be accessible to everyone. Your skin is your largest organ, so why not do everything you can to keep it healthy, strong and looking its best? We make it simple to combine all these elements into a simple, convenient and affordable daily regimen that easily integrates into anyone’s morning routine.”

Henderson spent several years developing the H.I.M.-istry product line with the support of a highly talented team of chemists who shared his goal. More than 30 spa-quality products for skincare, shave care, beard care, and body care are currently available, all of which are produced with natural and certified organic components.

H.I.M.-istry, an acronym for "Healthy Image Men," on the premise that many men's daily shaving and skincare routines are interchangeable. With this in mind, he set out to create a range of healthy and strong men's grooming products that will treat common skin issues such as acne, dryness, premature aging, ingrown hairs, razor irritation, and more – all in one simple, easy-to-follow daily regimen.

"5.0 out of 5 stars I love HIMistry!!! I have combination skin and I have tried dozens of types of skincare over the last several years. Finally, a friend told me about H.I.M.-istry. I tried it and never looked back. I love this product and use it every day. I love the smell and feel of it and enjoy shaving again. I have tried other HIMistry products too...the men's cologne is delicious and I get compliments on it every time I wear it. And actually, my colleagues at work have been complimenting my skin recently. I feel great. Great company for men!" Amazon reviewer Chad Allred.

