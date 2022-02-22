XIM hosts Xpressions’21: The biggest B-School festival of Eastern India

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar successfully concluded "Xpressions'21", the flagship annual management and cultural festival, on 20th February 2022. This year, the festival was conducted in the online mode and stretched over two days from 19th February to 20th February. The resplendent festival drew a large number of participants from several reputed institutions across India.

The festival witnessed a myriad of business and cultural events. The various committees conducted their flagship competitions ranging from case studies, business simulations, quizzes, extempore and many more. Case study competitions like "MPower" conducted by Maxim, XIM's marketing committee, and "Maven" conducted by Constrat, XIM's consulting and strategy consortium, saw massive participation. "Nirnay", an in-house business simulation game conducted by X-Ops, XIM's operations committee, attracted several participants along with their flagship case study competition, "Aarohan". XSys, XIM's systems committee, conducted the case study competition, "Case Connect", which tested the business analytics skill of the participants.

In addition, SpeakUp, XIM's oratory committee, organized the XIM Model United Nations conference, consisting of two councils – UNHRC and International Press. Focusing on societal awareness, the Social Responsibility Cell of XIM conducted "Vriddhi", a CSR action plan competition, which witnessed quality submissions from the participants. "Inquizzitive", the flagship event of the quiz committee of XIM, XQuizzite, was held with great enthusiasm. "Vaktritva", organized by the Social Responsibility Cell and the Speak Up committees, focused on how management skills can be used to better society.

Adding to the extravagant events, the flagship case study competition of Xpressions'21, "Jack of All Trades," tested the participants' overall business acumen. XFin, XIM's finance committee, hosted a trading simulation game, "Trade Wars", for all the financial enthusiasts. "Ad Valorem" from XIM's entrepreneurship cell, XSeed, invited the contestants to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. IRC, the International Relations Committee of XIM, held the national level pitching competition, "Pitch It Abroad", with equal enthusiasm.

Adding to the splendidness of the festival, Xpressions'21 witnessed a plethora of cultural events with participants from across the country. The several cultural and informal events were "Footloose" & "Thirkan", where participants matched their beats to Western & Indian dancing style; "Abhinay", the solo acting event; "Carnival De Vogue", the ramp walk competition of XIM. "Flight of Fancy", a quiz and treasure hunt event, was organized by LitSoc, the Literary Society of XIM. "Symphony" and "Goonj" captured the musical genius in Western and Indian singing genres, respectively. "Lensation", a photography competition, was conducted by X-Lens. Team IlluminatiX, the media and PR cell of XIM, witnessed exceptional submissions for its annual Short-Film making competition, "The Final Cut".

This year's edition of "XAthon", the epilogue marathon event of Xpression'21, revolved around the theme "Walking for Disability Rights". The proceeds for the event would be donated towards the cause of helping our specially-abled friends.

Xpressions'21 ended with astounding success. The online mode could not curb the enthusiastic and energetic participation witnessed across the several events of the festival, making it one of the most noteworthy B-school festivals of the country.

ABOUT XIM University

Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on 7th July 2014. The University is India's first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. XIM offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, XIM, Bhubaneswar. It also offers Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability and graduate programme in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce. Apart from these, it has proposed setting up other higher learning schools in various areas like Public Policy, Sustainability, Media & Communications, Finance, Education and Centers of Research in Public Policy & others.

ABOUT XIM, Bhubaneswar

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, a 34 years old business school of global repute, is the Flagship School of XIM University. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of 'Magis', or excellence, XIM Bhubaneswar strives to be a premier institute globally recognized for management education, training, research, and consulting that help builds a just and humane society. Today, the Institute has become widely recognized for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.