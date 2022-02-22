St Albans // MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2000824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 21, 2022 at approximately 1350 hours
STREET: VT-105 at Wood Hill/Machia Rd
TOWN: Sheldon, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor Meunier
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side/vehicle totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy Roche
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/totaled
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 21, 2022, at approximately 1350 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on VT-105 in the town of Sheldon, VT. Fire Department and Rescue responded to this event as well. Troopers identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Taylor Meunier (24) of Franklin, Vermont. The investigation determined that vehicle #1 was crossing VT-105 attempting to turn onto Machia Rd, when it did not see vehicle #2 in the roadway, causing vehicle #1 to be hit broadside. The operator of vehicle $2, Timothy Roche (51) was transported to Northwest Medical Center due to unknown injuries. Vermont State Police urges drivers to use caution when navigating this intersection.
