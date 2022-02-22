St Albans // MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2000824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 21, 2022 at approximately 1350 hours

STREET: VT-105 at Wood Hill/Machia Rd

TOWN: Sheldon, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Meunier

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side/vehicle totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Roche

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 21, 2022, at approximately 1350 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on VT-105 in the town of Sheldon, VT. Fire Department and Rescue responded to this event as well. Troopers identified the operator of vehicle #1 as Taylor Meunier (24) of Franklin, Vermont. The investigation determined that vehicle #1 was crossing VT-105 attempting to turn onto Machia Rd, when it did not see vehicle #2 in the roadway, causing vehicle #1 to be hit broadside. The operator of vehicle $2, Timothy Roche (51) was transported to Northwest Medical Center due to unknown injuries. Vermont State Police urges drivers to use caution when navigating this intersection.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993