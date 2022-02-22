Presenting FMI’s 2022 Class of Store Manager Award Nominees

Feb 22, 2022

By: Rebecca Daniels, Manager, Education, FMI

On the day that we have set aside to celebrate the hard-working supermarket employees by proclaiming it Supermarket Employee Day, one would be amiss to not acknowledge the special talents of those who serve in the position of store manager. The store manager is the heartbeat of local supermarkets across the globe. These resilient leaders are emblematic of their company’s vision and values as they lead their store team members and feed their communities.

FMI takes great pride and extreme joy in shining a spotlight on hard-working, dedicated and deserving store managers annually through the Store Managers Awards program. This program was created to recognize and celebrate our industry’s premier store manager talent. Store Manager Award nominations are submitted by peers and food retail companies to recognize outstanding managers who generate sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives, demonstrate team leadership in their store/company, provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs and improve community relations.

Today, we are honored to announce the 138 nominees that have been recognized as an exemplary store manager by their employers as candidates worthy of a Store Manager Award. Please join me in celebrating our 2022 Store Manager Awards nominees:

In April, FMI will name top finalists from this class of outstanding store managers and on April 28th, we will announce our final winners for the 2022 Store Manager Awards in a live, virtual ceremony.

As we recognize this class of leaders and express our gratitude to all dedicated heroes of the supermarket, we honor all store managers who lead in the local supermarket. We celebrate their commitment to taking a challenging but rewarding role as a store manager and faithfully serving shoppers. This dedication of the store manager reflects the fortitude of the food industry. These leaders exemplify how strong the food industry is, and these nominees are a shining example of that strength as they push our industry forward.

