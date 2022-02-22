Increasing Usage Of Smart Devices Significantly Improves The Fiber Optic Connectors Market Demand

Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of people using smart devices and smartphones and commercialization of 4G LTE and 5G network platforms is rapidly increasing, which will drive the growth of the global fiber optic connectors market. For instance, in January 2020, the numbers of smartphone users in the world were 3.50 billion, accounting for 45.12% of the world’s population. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 5G subscriptions were 17.73 million by the end of 2019, and 4G base were at 5.27 billion. Smart devices are the everyday gadgets, which are made intelligent with advanced computing, including AI and machine learning, and networked to form the internet of things (IoT) that require the internet. The increased use of smart devices and commercialization of 4G LTE and 5G network platforms increased the fiber optic connectors market growth.

In December 2021, Samtec., a US-based electronic interconnect company acquired Ultra Communications, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen and expand Samtec’s fibre optic product offering for mil/aero and harsh environment application. Ultra-Communications, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of high-speed digital and RF fiber optic components.

The global fiber optic connector market size is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2021 to $4.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in the fiber optic connectors market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The innovation of 180-micron fiber cable is shaping the fiber optic connectors industry outlook. In April 2020, Prysmian Group announced the world’s first 180µm fiber cable for FTTx and 5G networks. Prysmian combines the two technologies to start its sirocco extreme microduct cable with 288 fibers in a diameter of 6.5mm, providing diameter and fiber density for a blown microduct cable of 288 fibers. With a fiber thickness of 8.7 fibers per mm2, it is possible to install the cable into an 8mm ID duct where before it was only possible to install up to 192 fibers. This makes it feasible to install more fibers into full duct space and allows the use of smaller ducts for new installations, rising in cheaper installation costs and the use of less raw materials.

Major players covered in the global fiber optic connectors industry are 3M, Corning Cable Systems LLC, Hitachi Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Broadcom Limited, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Diamond SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sterlite Optical Technologies, Extron Electronics, Optical Cable Corporation and Ratioplast-Optoelectronics GmbH.

TBRC’s global fiber optic connectors market report is segmented by product into SC (Standard Connectors), LC (Lucent Connectors), FC (Ferrule Connector), ST (Straight Tip), MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off), MXC connector, others, by cable into simplex, duplex, multi-fiber, by application into telecommunication, inter/intra building, community antenna television, datacenter, high density interconnection, security systems, others.

Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (SC (Standard Connectors), LC (Lucent Connectors), FC(Ferrule Connector), ST (Straight Tip), MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off), MXC Connector), By Cable (Simplex, Duplex, Multi-Fiber), By Application (Telecommunication, Inter/Intra Building, Community Antenna Television, Datacenter, High Density Interconnection, Security Systems) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fiber optic connectors market overview, forecast fiber optic connectors market size and growth for the whole market, fiber optic connectors market segments, geographies, fiber optic connectors market trends, fiber optic connectors market drivers, fiber optic connectors market restraints, fiber optic connectors market leading competitors’ revenues, fiber optic connectors market profiles, and fiber optic connectors market market shares.

