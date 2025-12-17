5G Security Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

5G Security Market Report

The Business Research Company’s 5G Security Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5G Security market is dominated by a mix of global cybersecurity leaders and telecom infrastructure innovators. Companies are focusing on developing end-to-end security solutions, network encryption, and AI-driven threat detection to safeguard next-generation connectivity. Strengthening partnerships across telecom operators, cloud providers, and cybersecurity firms is essential for ensuring resilience and trust in 5G ecosystems. Understanding the evolving competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities and enhance digital infrastructure security

Which Market Player Is Leading the 5G Security Market?

According to our research, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The Networks division of the company partially involved in the 5G security market, provides secure network slicing, AI-driven threat detection, and zero-trust architectures. Its cloud-native security frameworks protect telecom infrastructure with encrypted data transmission, real-time anomaly detection, and automated mitigation. Ericsson collaborates with mobile operators to enhance cybersecurity resilience, ensuring secure and compliant 5G network deployments

How Concentrated Is the 5G Security Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 28% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on established telecom and cybersecurity leaders with advanced infrastructure, deep technical expertise, and proven capabilities in large-scale network protection. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson led the market, followed by AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Allot Ltd., and A10 Networks Inc. This dominance reflects the sector’s high technological and financial entry barriers, driven by the complexity of 5G infrastructure, the integration of AI-driven security tools, and compliance with global cybersecurity regulations. As 5G adoption expands, strategic collaborations, innovation in network defense, and cross-industry partnerships are expected to further consolidate market leadership among these key players.

Leading companies include:

oTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (5%)

oAT&T Inc. (4%)

oHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (4%)

oPalo Alto Networks Inc. (3%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (3%)

oNokia Corporation (2%)

oZTE Corporation (2%)

oSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd (2%)

oAllot Ltd. (2%)

oA10 Networks Inc. (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Atos SE, Ataya Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, Telus Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, A10 Networks, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc, Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet), Cloudflare, Inc, AccuKnox, Inc. (AccuKnox), VIAVI Solutions Inc, Thales Group, Allot Ltd, Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro), and NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA) are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Palo Alto Networks, Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Nokia Networks, A10 Networks, Inc, NTT DATA Group Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Versa Networks, Inc, Nabiq Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro), Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, SK Telecom Co., Ltd, Thales S.A, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, LG Uplus Corp, and Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Systems) are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Nokia Corporation (Nokia), Orange S.A, Atos SE, Kontron AG, SecurityGen B.V, Spirent Communications plc, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, and Thales Group are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Polkomtel Sp. z o.o, Vodafone Romania S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), Avast Software s.r.o., Positive Technologies JSC (Positive Technologies), Asseco Poland S.A, and ZTE Romania S.R.L are leading companies in this region.

South America: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telecom Italia Mobile Brasil S.A, Mobileum Inc, Allot Ltd, LevelBlue Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, Thales Group, NSFocus Information Technology Co., Ltd, Subex Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA) Solutions is for securing remote access

•Example: Ericsson Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA) solution (March 2025) private cellular networks, particularly 4G and 5G.

•These innovations implement a zero-trust security model, ensuring that only authorized devices can connect to the network

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching next-generation 5G security solutions to strengthen market presence

•Enhancing strategic alliances and funding initiatives to accelerate innovation

•Focusing on AI-driven threat detection and zero-trust architectures

•Leveraging cloud-native and edge security platforms

