Digitization Across All Industries Impacts The Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Development

The Business Research Company’s Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges gateways and routers market trends include the impact of digitization across all industries driving the use of wireless technologies and equipment in developed and developing countries. Rising data traffic, growth in public Wi-Fi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies are driving the growth of wireless equipment that involves bridges, gateways and routers to transfer data over a network. Moreover, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to wireless and mobile technologies.

In 2020, a leader in radio frequency, analog and mixed signal integrated circuits, MaxLinear Inc., acquired Intel Corporation’s Home Gateway Platform Division for $150 million. The acquisition will enable MaxLinear to enhance its existing portfolio and bring innovation in connectivity. Intel Corporation is a large provider of home gateway products and services.

The global bridges gateways and routers market size is expected to grow from $30.63 billion in 2021 to $33.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bridges, gateways, routers market is expected to reach $42.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

According to TBRC’s bridges, gateways and routers market analysis, the market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), Internet of Things (IoT), Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs), Cloud Computing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Efficient networking and communication protocol is required for the proper functioning of all these technologies and for these bridges, gateways and routers are involved. Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.

Major players covered in the global bridges, gateways and routers industry are Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Netgear Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Notion, Intel Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Asustek Computer Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Helium Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Estimote Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

TBRC’s global bridges, gateways and routers market report is segmented by application into household, commercial, industry, transportation, by end use into indoor, outdoor.

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2022 – By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ethernet, Cellular, Other Connectivity Types), By Application (Household, Commercial, Industry, Transportation), By End Use (Indoor, Outdoor) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

