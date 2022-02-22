Transmitting Antennas Market Size Sees 15% Growth Rate Through 2022

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transmitting antennas market size is expected to grow from $18.19 billion in 2021 to $20.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The transmitting antenna market is expected to reach $35.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

According to TBRC’s transmitting antennas market analysis, companies are manufacturing military antennas to cater to rising demand for a military antenna in military services. Military antennas are capable of providing better surveillance, accurate tracking, security concerns in the use of military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, aircraft, and others. For instance, TACO, a Canada based company, manufactures muldipol military antennas, which specializes in ground-air-ground, air traffic control and associated vehicular and base communications applications. Requirement of enhanced features in a military antenna is gaining traction, contributing to the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global Transmitting Antennas Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transmitting-antenna-global-market-report

Rising investment in autonomous vehicles increases the transmitting antennas market demand, driving the market. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with different sensing technologies such as cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), laser-based sensors, global positioning systems, and radar transceivers to sense complex environments. Increased investments in autonomous vehicles fuels the transmitting antennas market growth.

Major players covered in the global transmitting antennas industry are Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm), Broadcom Corp, Linx Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Motorola, ArrayComm, Qualcomm, Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Antennas Direct, VOXX Accessories Corp, Jasco Products (GE), Best Buy, Winegard, Mohu, Polaroid, Channel Master and Marathon.

TBRC’s global transmitting antennas market report is segmented by type into smart antenna, mini-strip antenna, others, by frequency into HF, VHF, UHF, by end-user industry into aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, others.

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Smart Antenna, Mini-strip Antenna), By Frequency (HF, VHF, UHF), By End-User Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a transmitting antennas market overview, forecast transmitting antennas market size and growth for the whole market, transmitting antennas market segments, geographies, transmitting antennas market trends, transmitting antennas market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Transmitting Antennas Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2805&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Broadcast Communication Equipment Global Market Report 2020 - By Product Type (Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Transceivers, Satellite Communications Equipment), By Application (Military, Civilian)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadcast-communication-equipment-global-market-report

Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Transceivers, Satellite Communications Equipment), By Application (Military, Civilian), By Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadcast-communications-equipment-global-market-report

Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Aerospace, Defense), By Operation (Autonomous, Manual), By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/