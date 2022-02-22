Demand For High-Speed Connectivity Positively Impacts The Structured Cabling Market Growth

Structured Cabling Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is likely to contribute to the growth of the structured cabling market. Structured cabling includes a set of cables and hardware that makes the telecommunication infrastructure and helps in transferring video, voice, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network in an enterprise. High-speed connectivity requires connected devices and cables for a smooth and high-speed network connection. For instance, the global over-the-top (OTT) players, where data transfer need is in the range of 100TB/sec, require around 3000+ fiber strand optical fiber cables minimum for one data center to meet the viewing demand of customers. According to the Cisco VNI Global IP traffic forecast 2022, the data demand is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 26%. The growing demand for data increases the need for more fibers thus increase the need for managing the fiber cables. Thus, the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is projected to fuel the demand for the structured cabling market.

The global structured cabling market size is expected to grow from $11.90 billion in 2021 to $12.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The structured cabling market share is expected to reach $17.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Structured cabling market trends include companies focusing on developing new products to empower enterprises digitally and to generate higher revenues for the company. Hence, the launch of innovative solutions is gaining immense popularity in the structured cabling market. The newly launched structured cabling series aims to enhance the way enterprise works and unlocks opportunities for the future.

Major players covered in the global structured cabling industry are CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc, Belden Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix Ltd, Electra Link Inc, VIA Technology, Network Cabling Services, Desert Communications, Xin Networks, Synergy Solution, AFL, Intelligent Business Technology, Black Box Network Services, Vega Global, Broadcom Inc and Sterlite Technologies.

North America was the largest region in the structured cabling market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the structured cabling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global structured cabling market research report is segmented by product type into fiber optic cables, copper cables, by application into lan, data center, by end-use industry into IT and telecommunication, residential and commercial, government and education, transportation, industrial, others.

Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Fiber Optic Cables, Copper Cables), By Application (LAN, Data Center), By End Use Industry (IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a structured cabling market overview, forecast structured cabling global market size and growth for the whole market, structured cabling market segments, geographies, structured cabling market trends, structured cabling market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

