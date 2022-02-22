Comms Factory Shares Best Press Release Examples for Businesses, Events and Entrepreneurial Ventures
Take advantage of our press release examples. You don’t need an expensive PR firm to get coverage for your brand or business in the news media.”CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory today announced it is sharing free press release examples and sample media pitches. These press release examples are great for companies that want to promote everything from new products to upcoming events.
— Hugh Taylor, CEO of Comms Factory
Comms Factory knows that it is important for businesses to have an effective way to publicize a brand message or any pertinent event news. To help entrepreneurs and small businesses get started with public relations, the company is sharing examples of press releases that have attracted attention from the media.
“Businesses can take advantage of our press release examples,” said Comms Factory CEO and Founder Hugh Taylor. “You don’t need an expensive PR firm to get coverage for your brand or business in the news media. We share our proven approach to the best press release examples based on our years of experience as public relations professionals in Silicon Valley, for Fortune 100 companies and thousands of global businesses.”
Comms Factory is providing the following press release examples:
• Press release announcing an event
• Press release announcing a personal achievement
• Press release announcing a crowdfunding campaign
• Press release and media pitch email for a class
• Press release and media pitch email for a new product
• Press release and media pitch email for a book launch
• Press release and media pitch email for a new technology product
• Press release and media pitch email for a new mobile app
Taylor explained, “Using industry best practices, the Comms Factory team offers years of PR success writing effective business press releases. We can also write a media pitch cover letter that introduces your business to receptive journalists.”
For more information on Comms Factory’s services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory.net.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. The company’s team of experienced corporate communications professionals offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Comms Factory’s goal is to enable its clients to promote themselves economically in multiple media outlets.
