Strategies For Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s 4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 4G infrastructure equipment market size is expected grow from $54.33 billion in 2021 to $58.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 4G infrastructure market is expected to reach $76.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Significant growth of network traffic is one of the major drivers for the growth of the global 4G infrastructure equipment market.

The 4G infrastructure equipment global market consists of sales of 4G infrastructure equipment which produces technologies and services that are used to facilitate people's communication by increasing network capacity and faster data transmission rates. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of 4G infrastructure equipment such as macrocell, small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) and others.

Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Trends

A digital distributed antenna system (DAS) is a network of antennas connected to a common source. DAS uses advanced digital signal processing to improve voice and data connectivity for end users. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage in hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless, and advanced signal processing features have enabled the use of DAS as a reliable public safety radio communication service operation system. However, improving public safety coverage indoors is a long-standing challenge. Therefore, specialized in-building infrastructure is required to allow the two-way or trunked radio systems. Thus, Digital DAS is expected to enhance the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.

Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Segments

The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Others

By Product: Time Division (TD) LTE, Frequency-Division Duplexing LTE, LTE A

By Application: Logistics, E-Commerce, Virtual Presence, Crisis Management, Tele Medicine and Geo Processing, Others

By Geography: The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 4G infrastructure equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 4G infrastructure equipment market, 4G infrastructure equipment global market share, 4G infrastructure equipment global market segments and geographies, 4G infrastructure equipment global market trends, 4G infrastructure equipment global market players, 4G infrastructure equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 4G infrastructure equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation., Nortel Networks Corporation, Alvarion Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Datang Mobile Communications Equipment, Nokia Siemens Networks, Samsung Electronics, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Altran Technologies, SA, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Lumentum, Acacia Comms, Ciena, Ericsson, Finisar, Juniper Networks and Infinera.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

