Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,401 in the last 365 days.

Visitor arrivals for January 2022

MACAU, February 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 24.7% year-on-year to 694,430 in January 2022; however, the figure represented a decrease of 15.4% month-on-month, ascribable to the tightening of border-control measures between Zhuhai and Macao in January in response to the pandemic situation in the neighbouring regions. Same-day visitors (450,428) surged by 56.5% year-on-year, whereas overnight visitors (244,002) dropped by 9.3%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.3 day year-on-year to 1.3 days, as the proportion of same-day visitors (64.9%) grew by 13.2 percentage points; the duration for same-day visitors remained at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.4 day to 3.4 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China expanded by 29.4% year-on-year to 642,016, with 167,771 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled 412,174, of whom 67.1% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 44,380 visitors from Hong Kong and 7,896 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land rose by 21.6% year-on-year to 630,805 in January; among them, 83.7% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (528,066) and 10.5% came via the Hengqin port (66,039). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 50,644 and 12,981 respectively.

You just read:

Visitor arrivals for January 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.