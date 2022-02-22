PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release February 22, 2022 Gordon thanks supporters during visit in Mindanao CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY -- Senator Richard J. Gordon headed today to Northern Mindanao as part of his campaign bid towards re-election in the Senate. Gordon, who garnered the third-highest votes in the city, said he wants to thank the hundreds of thousands of voters that shaded his name in ballots in the 2016 elections. "We head to Northern Mindanao today to thank and pay tribute to the hardworking residents, as they contribute a lot to the economy of the entire island, and the Philippines as well," said Gordon. "Pinakita rin natin na hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga residente dito, at tinulungan natin silang makabangon sa iba't-ibang sakunang tumama sa lugar na ito," he added. Gordon arrived at Laguindingan Airport on Tuesday morning before heading to Cagayan de Oro City as a guest candidate of the Robredo-Pangilinan senatorial slate. He will then head to the province of Bukidnon, located adjacently to Misamis Oriental, in the final day of his two-day stop in the area. It may be recalled that Gordon, through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), allotted about Php 24.2 million as relief for victims of Typhoon Sendong (Washi) in 2011, where about 2,500 died. A total of 150 homes were also built in Valencia, Bukidnon, while over 1,500 people were assisted on tracing, inquiry and communication, 492 referrals, 12 family members of a political detainee were able to visit their loved ones in jail with the support from the ICRC. The PRC also provided food items to victims of Typhoon Pablo in 2012, feeding almost 600 families and awarding non-food items to 1,747 more. Help was provided months after the disaster as Gordon provided food and non-food items, built transitional shelters, gave away 1,686 repair kits, and donated one Ford ambulance to the local PRC chapter. It also opened a molecular laboratory in its Cagayan de Oro chapter, one of 14 scattered across the country, and is partly responsible for the total 5.7 million total swab and saliva tests conducted by the PRC since April 2020.