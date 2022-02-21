Economic and social projects considered

UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - On February 21, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects to improve the management of multi-apartment housing stock and develop the heat supply system in the city of Tashkent, the improvement and landscaping of mahallas, as well as projects in geology and the chemical industry.

Communal service is an area that affects the lives of millions of people. Previously, the maintenance of multi-storey buildings was carried out only by the association of owners, the quality of this process is usually reduced in case of a lack of resources and specialists. Therefore, today other forms of housing stock management are envisaged.

In 2020, 110 apartment buildings in Yunusabad district of Tashkent were transferred as an experiment to management companies in accordance with the procedure established by law. The experiment continued in 2021 in all regional centers, the cities of Chirchik and Angren, and 15 management companies were established in them.

For example, one management company serviced 116 apartment buildings in the city of Navoi. During its operation, overdue debts were halved. The company purchased 34 types of special equipment and launched more than 20 new services for residents and entrepreneurs.

The Head of the state noted the need for stimulating the expansion of this system and introduce by the end of the year the activities of management companies in all districts of Tashkent, except for partnerships and direct managers, whose services the population is satisfied with. “We must systematically organize this work. After all, these are everyday problems of people, and if we do not solve them, our people will not be satisfied with us”, the President said. To do this, a special working group will work to study the activities of homeowners’ associations, the opinions and proposals of the population, and the solution of financial problems of associations and management companies. An instruction was given to work out the issue of transferring territories served by partnerships with unsatisfactory activity and financial condition to management companies based on an open tender. It was determined that certain preferences and benefits will be provided to management companies. They will be exempted from income and property taxes. They will be also allowed to enter into direct contracts for outsourcing the maintenance of social facilities. It is planned to allocate credit resources for 90 billion UZS for the purchase of special machinery and equipment, over the next three years a zero customs duty rate will be applied on imported equipment and machinery. Problem loans of partnerships that have decided to liquidate will be frozen for 3 years. The Ministry of Housing and Communal Services was instructed to organize such work in all regions. Information was also provided on projects that will be implemented in the heat supply system in 2022. This year it is planned to modernize 10 boiler houses and build 2 new ones, upgrade 120 kilometers of heating networks, as a result of which the heat supply of 24.4 thousand apartments and 51 social facilities will be improved. As the Head of the state noted earlier, each mahalla should have its own economic, social and enlightenment center. Information was provided on the work carried out in Tashkent in this direction. It was noted that children’s and sports grounds will be built in mahallas, sidewalks will be equipped and trees will be planted. For this, 1 billion UZS have been allocated from the budget of each of the 579 mahallas. The President instructed to effectively use these funds and, if necessary, allocate additional funds from the local budget. It is necessary to carry out current and major repairs of 2 thousand apartment buildings with the involvement of management companies. As is known, the nationwide project “Yashil Makon” (Green Space) is being implemented in the country. This year it is planned to plant 1 million seedlings of ornamental and fruit trees in the capital. Information on activities in this direction in the context of districts and streets was provided. The project of the State Museum of Art to be built in the National Park, the design project for the placement of exhibitions, expositions and other premises, prepared by the world-famous architectural bureau Atelier Brückner, were also considered. Plans for the extraction of high-tech metals were outlined during the presentation of the forthcoming work in geology. The issues of development of reserves of copper, rare metals, magnesium, lithium and graphite, expansion of exploration work on hydrocarbons were considered.

The Head of the state was also informed about the projects being implemented in the country’s chemical industry. In particular, the Chirchik chemical-industrial technopark with a total area of ​​more than 31 hectares is being built. In 2022, projects worth $16.5 million will be implemented in the technopark. They include the production of polymer thermoplastic elastomer components, expanded polypropylene, microbiological preparations, paper and cosmetics. Projects have been outlined to organize the production of phosphate and complex mineral fertilizers in Tashkent region, potassium nitrate and sulfate, propylene from methanol and other chemical products at Navoiazot JSC, the introduction of digital technologies in the industry, the creation of a chemical research, production and educational cluster. Responsible persons were given instructions on the timely and effective implementation of the submitted projects.

Source: UzA