Dharmaj Technologies Celebrates 10th Anniversary

About

Dharmaj Technologies Introduces New“Triumph” Super Versatile Laser cutting machine for Lab-Grown and Natural Diamonds. SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 21, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- DharmajTechnologies announces the availability of the ‘Triumph’ LaserCutting machine. The new ‘Triumphnon-stop’ offers many new features and enhancements including additional 50% more production with a single laser diode. Its salient features include- No requirement of UV Glue and No detachment problem during the cutting process, Multi top & Pie sawing in single stick, User-friendly software and most important ‘Triumph’ is Robust and Vibration free frame structure. These features increase productivity.

Dharmaj Technologies Introduces New“Triumph” Super Versatile Laser cutting machine for Lab-Grown and Natural Diamonds.