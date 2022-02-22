Dharmaj Technologies Celebrates 10th Anniversary
A milestone was achieved by Dharmaj Technologies and they completed 10 years with the unwavering support of employees and loyal clients.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dharmaj Technologies celebrates its 10th Anniversary with Clients and Employees of the firm with great enthusiasm. Increasing acceptance among business leaders that customer experience excellence is the single greatest differentiator bodes well for Dharmaj Technologies as the company position itself for significant growth over the next ten years.
Today, Dharmaj Technologies supplies not only in India but also in other countries like China, Zimbabwe. Dharmaj Technologies started with ten employees now the company has more than two hundred professionals coming from different cultural backgrounds - are passionate and committed to enhancing the company's role as a reliable partner for its clients, able to face the challenges of the fast-paced global environment.
“We are very proud to celebrate this milestone, that we love to summarize with the claim ‘10 years of Innovation, Team Work and Service’. Our history of innovation is much more widespread in terms of years if we sum up all the experiences of the companies that are part of the group, but in the last ten years we have been boosting our products innovation and transforming our company, and now we are very excited to see what our future has to offer. We are confident our machine supplies will increase in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, and Russia, which will be very helpful in Diamond Polishing, especially on Stress Stone and Bigger Size Stone, worked in this respective countries”, stated Mr. Prakash Rakholia founder of Dharmaj Technologies. “During these last ten years, our passion for technology, the distinctive competencies and skills of our people, and our industrial roots have been the engine behind our daily efforts to invest in new capabilities and continuous innovations for our customers”.
“Dharmaj Technologies clients have stated, after installation of Dharmaj - Diamond Laser Processing Machineries their thin sized rough stonework increased, manufacturing cost decreased and most important the time interval decreased between the cutting and polishing unit due to which cost of interest decreased”.
Mr. Prakash Rakholia stated “I take great pride in what we have been able to accomplish over the last ten years. Our ambition is to follow this path, keeping our eye on the long-term to continue to create long-lasting relationships and strengthen our position as one of the most trusted companies.’’
About us:
Dharmaj was established in February 2012 by Mr. Prakash Rakholia founder of Dharmaj Technologies, which is the foremost organization involved in manufacturing and supplying a remarkable range of Diamond Processing Machinery. Dharmaj is backed by an enthusiastic team of professionals who hold years of experience and expertise in executing business-related activities whether regarding management or production. The Infrastructure which they have is segregated into various units such as Manufacturing, Research & Development, Warehouse, and Quality testing laboratory.
