Build Professional Trader Careers At MoonXBT
EINPresswire.com/ -- The crypto market never sleeps, but we, humans, do. Even for professional traders, it is impossible to stick to the screen 24/7 to follow up trading.
This is where becoming a professional trader at MoonXBT fits in. Becoming a professional trader might save traders from trading throughout the day/ night.
What’s more, there is no need for traders to possess significant capital to make good returns.
As a result, traders can earn way more than the normal returns on a trade.
Wondering how? Let's have a look at it quickly!
MoonXBT is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that delivers a simple, efficient, and convenient trading environment to retail investors and professional traders alike. MoonXBT has a world-class research and development staff as well as a bank-level security trading system. Furthermore, it is also one of the world's most rapidly developing social trading platforms that helps professional traders earn extra returns on their crypto trades.
Developing a career as a pro-trader at MoonXBT can be as simple as getting a pie. And the cherry on the top would be the extra passive income that traders would be earning with unlimited followers to copy the trading strategy.
As Pro-traders at MoonXBT, they can manage the funds legitimately allocated to them by their followers for trading. Furthermore, since the follower would automatically be copying their trades, the Pro-traders can take up to UPTO 10% of each follower’s profit share as a reward.
However, a follower would have complete control over the funds that he or she allocates to the Pro-traders for copying trades. Furthermore, followers can stop copying trading anytime they want to.
Anyways, let’s have a look at how a trader earns extra returns by becoming a pro trader at MoonXBT:
• The very first thing would be establishing a great user base or a decent number of followers. This can be achieved by constantly making successful trades and increasing the ROR; since most of the followers are usually interested in good returns from a trusted trader.
• Once traders start noticing and following you, it’ll be an opportunity to build your own mini social network, where followers can copy the trading mode and share a small percentage of their profits.
• Finally, Pro-traders are much more than simply a trader at MoonXBT. They can use their social influence through blogs, Twitter, etc. and expand their fandom base and naturally increase social influence as well.
Let's have a look at what MoonXBT has to offer for a Pro-Trader:
• The platform incentivizes traders in real USDT rewards and bonuses that help them get started with different platform features.
• Further, the platform helps traders earn extra revenue through a referral program. Therefore, each trader can bring in their social media followers to copy and follow them on MoonXBT and earn referral bonuses apart from the profit share.
• MoonXBT would also promote professional traders through advertising, marketing initiatives, and community events, among other things.
Here’s how traders can get started at MoonXBT as a Pro-Trader
• The very first step would be to sign up for MoonXBT and deposit funds into their accounts.
• Beginners need to get out there and trade. MoonXBT needs a trader to have a cumulative number of trades of more than 5.
• Once the above steps are done, make sure the total deposit amount in the account is more than 500 USDT.
• And finally, head over to the copy trading window and apply to become a pro-trader.
• Finally, the traders need to make sure that they don’t have any open orders or aren’t following any other traders.
So what are you waiting for? Start your pro-trading career at MoonXBT right away!
MoonXBT
