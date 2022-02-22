Bernadette C. Broughton Honored With Distinguished Invitation
Harker Heights, Texas Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationHARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernadette C. Broughton has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://www.annuity.com. She now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Bernadette and her team of compassionate professionals' mission is to prepare you to have enough money to last as long as you live, ensuring you can maintain your chosen lifestyle, and create a plan to provide for the people you love when you are no longer here. "Empowering Individuals and Families to Plan, Enrich & Protect Their World" is always her goal.
Bernadette is a New Orleans native who also spent time in California. Her alma mater is the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, where she studied Political Science and developed her appreciation for the plight of women through historical research. Bernadette is a Professional Insurance Advisor who has a passion for working with women across the country. She has assisted numerous singles, divorcees, married women, and widows through difficult life transitions and is driven to do more to see her clients thrive financially.
Bernadette currently resides in Harker Heights, Texas, where she is the Principal of Bernadette C. Broughton & Associates. She offers free workshops at Central Texas College and the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, assisting Seniors with Medicare education and enrollment. Bernadette is also a Contributor to Healthcare.Gov. She holds an NPN, license #3182471.
When Bernadette is not working, she is out enjoying life. Whether mountain biking, horseback riding, or spending time with family, she loves her life and brings joy to others.
Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.
