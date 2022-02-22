New Payment Options Help Clients Achieve Hair Happiness

Submit Release
New Payment Options Restore Hair Happiness in 2022

Looking good and feeling confident about yourself, should not have a cost. We're super excited to be able to close the disparity gap and make a difference.”
— Ganesa Robinson

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weave Got the Look has added 3 new payment options to make it easier for clients who are experiencing thinning and hair loss to achieve 'hair happiness.' 

"This is a win-win for all of our clients. With the high costs of medical wigs and hairpieces that come as an added expense with hair loss due to chemo therapy or Alopecia. We understand that not everyone is in a position to purchase a quality wig to help get through their physical transformation during their hair growth journey," said Ganesa Robinson, Owner, Weave got the Look

As a solution to help more clients, Weave Got the Look has added additional payment options for clients to purchase medical wigs and accessories that are not automatically covered by insurance. "We're so happy to be in a position to help fill this need. At this time, we can accept insurance where medical wigs are covered as durable medical equipment. We also plan to add Care Credit in the next few weeks," says Ms. Robinson, who just received her Cranial Prosthesis Specialist (CPS) certification.

Shoppers can use the following new payment options:

1. Shop Pay App - 4 No Interest Payment Installments 

2. Insurance Flexible Spending Account (FSA/HSA)

3. Medical Insurance Plan (Eligible Plans)

Weave Got the Look will assist clients with the required paperwork to process their respective purchases. Complete the Medical Wig Insurance Program contact form here to prequalify for the program. Contact the Wig Concierge for questions about payment options at 855-45-WEAVE or www.weavegotlooks.com

