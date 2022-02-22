Alpha Trend Gains West Coast Seed Investor
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Trend, Inc., a year-old investment research company, is pleased to announce it has kicked off its seed round with an investment from a West Coast family office. An economist, the lead investor, supports the industry's shift in adopting social signals as key indicators of price movement for equities, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital tokens.
Alpha Trend is a risk management and alpha discovery platform for equities, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and digital tokens, with a mission to provide an edge to traders with unexplored alternative data sets. The platform is built on data science models that combine social signals, on-chain data, alternative indicators and traditional and technical analytics to help traders find the next alpha.
Dip Majumder, CEO of Alpha Trend, Inc., said, "We are excited for the impact of the initial investment, and we are looking to amplify it. The company plans to use its newly acquired funds to integrate with additional data streams to support growing lists of coins and NFTs, add on-chain analysis, and enhance its predicting capabilities to serve customers better. Alpha Trend is actively hiring new personnel to enable the company's growth."
"Alpha Trend is solving problems in trading digital assets with market signals that are often overlooked," said Joseph Cunningham, CEO at Worldview Capital and the Company's board advisor. "As a seasoned trader, I lost out on under-appreciated assets because I did not have the time to follow through the vast amount of news trends. Since joining Alpha Trend, their platform has been our new desktop go-to dashboard, keeping our portfolios in check to maximize investments. We have already seen our returns increase, and we are looking forward to seeing what the team pushes out next."
The Alpha Trend platform already has a growing number of retail investors, and the company is currently in conversations with large crypto institutions. Majumder believes this funding and support from strategic backers will allow Alpha Trend to bring more users to the platform and expand features to serve a wide range of trading approaches.
For more information, please visit https://alphatrend.ai and https://www.linkedin.com/company/alphatrend.
