Premier's statement on Family Day

CANADA, February 21 - Office of the Premier

February 17, 2022 11:15 AM

The Province is launching a bold, new long-term economic plan that moves British Columbia forward by tackling the challenges of today while growing an economy that works for more people and families.   Read More

Advanced Education and Skills Training

February 20, 2022 11:45 AM

British Columbians will soon benefit from more nurses to support their health-care needs as 602 new nursing seats are being added to public post-secondary institutions throughout the province.   Read More

Agriculture, Food and Fisheries

February 19, 2022 10:45 AM

British Columbians will soon be able to enjoy more locally produced food, while farmers will have new opportunities to grow, thanks to regulatory supports from the B.C. government.   Read More

Attorney General

February 18, 2022 11:45 AM

Families are benefiting from a new model supporting family law issues in Victoria and Surrey, reducing court time and helping create a less adversarial approach.   Read More

Children and Family Development

February 18, 2022 10:30 AM

More B.C. families will benefit from quality child care, thanks to investments that will encourage early childhood educator (ECE) recruitment and retention through better access to bursaries, professional development opportunities and wage enhancements.   Read More

Citizens' Services

December 2, 2021 11:00 AM

Robson Square ice rink is open for people to lace up their skates and hit the ice this winter for the 12th annual outdoor skating season.   Read More

Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development

January 19, 2022 12:45 PM

A planning and reconciliation agreement between four member Nations of the Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products Inc. (Western) includes an agreement to defer harvest of approximately 2,500 hectares of ancient, rare and other priority old growth for two years in support of Province’s Old Growth Strategy.   Read More

Health

February 20, 2022 11:45 AM

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

November 25, 2021 5:30 PM

David Eby, Attorney General, and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, have released the following statement in celebration of Bills 18 and 29 receiving royal assent:   Read More

Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation

February 20, 2022 11:45 AM

Labour

December 30, 2021 10:00 AM

Employers and workers throughout B.C. are reminded that, as of Jan. 1, 2022, eligible employees are entitled to a minimum of five paid sick days each year if they have worked at the organization for at least 90 days.   Read More

Public Safety and Solicitor General

February 14, 2022 11:45 AM

People in British Columbia will soon have the added convenience of renewing their personal ICBC insurance policies online.   Read More

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

February 16, 2022 9:00 AM

The Province is supporting free, family-friendly activities as people celebrate BC Family Day.   Read More

Transportation and Infrastructure

January 24, 2022 11:00 AM

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will open to all vehicle traffic at noon on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, marking another milestone in British Columbia’s recovery from November’s flooding.   Read More

Premier's statement on Family Day

