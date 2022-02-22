Tech Founder Celebrates Black History Month by Launching the First Web-App to Promote Equity and Access.

MyOH Family Central - Creating Equity and Access MyOH Founder Edward DeJesus with a Few Young Social Capital Builders

Black Tech Founder Celebrates Black History Month by Launching the First Web App to Help Families Address Issues of Equity and Access.

Many young people have career resources in their family and community, but they never reach out to these individuals for assistance.” — Edward DeJesus

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward DeJesus, a recognized youth development expert, knows that " it's not only what you know or who you know; it's who knows and likes you that makes the difference."

That's why he's developed the first social capital building platform for young adults - MyOH Family Central. MyOH, short for My Opportunity Hub, is designed to improve the economic opportunities of young adults by educating families about the power of social capital and helping them build it with key industry stakeholders and supportive adults, all who can be an important source of labor market information and career development support.

"Most young adults don't realize the wealth of social capital connections all around them," states DeJesus. "Many young people have career resources in their family and community - people who know them and like them, but they never reach out to these individuals for assistance."

DeJesus, a Bronx born native with Cape Verdean roots started Social Capital Builders (SCB) in 2018 after noticing the low social capital literacy levels in middle and low income communities. His firm has been growing ever since.

Adam Douglass, SCB’s CTO states, “When I first met Ed, I knew I wanted to be a part of this mission. Ed has hit it on the head. With 65 to 80 percent of Americans obtaining employment through their connections, somebody has to teach young people about the power of this overlooked asset and give them a tool to help build it."

With less than 2.6 percent of venture capital invested in Black owned start-ups, DeJesus is leaving nothing up to chance. That’s why he is turning to crowdfunding to support the development of this much needed platform. “70% of the jobs in the United States are never posted or posted improperly, states DeJesus. “Young people can’t apply for jobs that they don't know exist. Where is the equity in that?”

SCB is hard at work building a robust virtual educational platform and putting the finishing touches on the MyOH Web-app. MyOH is scheduled to roll out next month to several workforce development programs. The goal is for students to use MyOH to connect to industry stakeholders at the start of training so by the time they complete training, they have someone on the inside showing them the way in.

For more information on DeJesus and MyOH visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edejesus/myoh-my-opportunity-hub?ref=clipboard-prelaunch

