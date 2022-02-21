Submit Release
Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board’s Community Outreach Subcommittee to meet virtually February 22

Raleigh

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board subcommittee on community outreach will hold its meeting Tuesday, February 22, remotely via teleconference. Members of the public are welcome to participate online or by phone. Internet access is not required to attend the meeting.

       WHO:       Community Outreach Subcommittee of the Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

       WHAT:    Subcommittee Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)

       WHEN:    Tuesday, February 22, from 1 to 2 p.m.

To attend via WebEx, go to the following website: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=edce384142c4f4c1c034751255e56b25d Meeting number:  2426 575 5151 Event password: NCDEQ Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL Access code: 2426 575 5151

The Board will hold its meeting Monday, February 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. remotely via teleconference. Members of the public can participate online or by phone; internet access is not required to attend the meeting. There will be a public comment period from 5 to 6 p.m., and speakers must sign up by 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 to provide comments.

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #

