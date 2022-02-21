Change and Strategy Consulting Firm Nimdier Launches New Programs
The company uses traditional Ghanaian wisdom with proven strategies to create long-term successACCRA, OH, GHANA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimdier, a change and strategy consulting firm based in Ghana, has announced three new consulting offerings and three new training programs. The company uses elements of African symbolic wisdom with proven change and strategy models to help clients achieve superior performance.
“In the world of rapid changes and complexity, the approach of using change management to support leaders and their workforce in times of change has to be optimized. Change has to be facilitated and enabled and this is at the heart of our new transformation blueprint,” said Benjamin Yaw Manu, the Founder and CEO of Nimdier and Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Change Management Professionals.
Nimdier is on a mission to inspire leaders using traditional wisdom found in Ghanaian symbols as they plan for change and execute strategy.
The company has launched three new consulting offerings: Change Leadership Consulting, Change and Strategy Integration Sprints, and Change Management Office Set-up. Three new training programs have also been launched: Management Change Bootcamp, Workforce Change Bootcamp and Change Management for Project Management. The programs are hands-on, client-led offerings designed to support leaders and employees and lead traditional change processes to better outcomes.
The team at Nimdier knows that businesses thrive balancing current performance with long-term outcomes. The company helps clients adapt and stay relevant in changing markets. That means internal organizational change capabilities are built to produce long-term results.
“In rapidly changing times, organizations need to invest in their leaders and employees to have the capacity to lead change so the future growth of the organization can be secured,” Manu said. “At Nimdier, we provide you with the resources to create and sustain superior returns through change. We help companies stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Ready to take the first step? Join us on the journey of success.”
